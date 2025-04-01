Q1 Earnings Forecast for BRP Issued By Stifel Canada

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. BRP has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

