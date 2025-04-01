Q1 Earnings Forecast for BRP Issued By Stifel Canada

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.23.

BRP stock opened at C$48.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.36. BRP has a 52-week low of C$47.16 and a 52-week high of C$102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

