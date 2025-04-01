Q1 Earnings Forecast for Dutch Bros Issued By William Blair

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Friday, March 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

NYSE:BROS opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

