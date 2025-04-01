Q1 Earnings Forecast for Integra Resources Issued By Cormark

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Integra Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Integra Resources by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

