Q1 Earnings Forecast for TMC the metals Issued By Wedbush

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($20.18) million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.72 on Monday. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

