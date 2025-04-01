Q1 Earnings Forecast for WVE Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -1.04. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%.

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 979,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 477.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

