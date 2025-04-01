Q1 EPS Estimate for Leap Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPTX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LPTX opened at $0.31 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

