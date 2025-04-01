Q1 EPS Estimate for Montana Technologies Lifted by Analyst

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Montana Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montana Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Montana Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AIRJ stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.20. Montana Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRJ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Montana Technologies by 8,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Montana Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Montana Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Montana Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

