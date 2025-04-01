Q1 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Cut by Zacks Research

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $135.18.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,928,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,046,263,000 after buying an additional 10,663,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,161,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,280,725,000 after buying an additional 5,240,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.