Q1 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Decreased by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,926,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

