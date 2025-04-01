Q1 EPS Forecast for Allurion Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Get Allurion Technologies alerts:

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allurion Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Allurion Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($9.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allurion Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

ALUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of ALUR opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.59. Allurion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

