Q1 EPS Forecast for Soleno Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 27th. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLNO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Laidlaw boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $71.45 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of -1.70.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, Director Matthew Pauls sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $424,792.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $465,075. The trade was a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $496,649.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,178,252.56. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 956,250 shares of company stock worth $64,583,745. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.