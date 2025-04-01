Q2 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Raised by Zacks Research

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $128.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

