Q3 Earnings Estimate for Steelcase Issued By Noble Financial

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Steelcase in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 28th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.2 %

SCS opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Steelcase by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Steelcase by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

