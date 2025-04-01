Radius Recycling (RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share and revenue of $635.94 million for the quarter.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $656.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Radius Recycling stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $813.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Radius Recycling in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

