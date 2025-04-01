Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 117,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,343,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
