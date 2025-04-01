Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Position Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.