Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $618.51 and last traded at $630.08, with a volume of 111538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $637.36.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.88.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $682.93 and its 200-day moving average is $791.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
