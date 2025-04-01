Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

RTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of RTO opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

