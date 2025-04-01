Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reed’s Q3 Earnings

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reed’s in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Reed’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reed’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

