Research Analysts Offer Predictions for APEI Q1 Earnings

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

American Public Education Stock Down 0.7 %

APEI opened at $22.32 on Monday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $401.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 63,103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 507,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $9,563,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.