Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nkarta Q1 Earnings

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Nkarta Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $1.84 on Monday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $38,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at $703,689.80. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.