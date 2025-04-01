Reviewing Oklo (OKLO) & Its Peers

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oklo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oklo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Oklo Competitors 1162 4942 4753 101 2.35

Valuation and Earnings

Oklo presently has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 103.77%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Oklo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -2.14 Oklo Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.43

Oklo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Oklo has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s competitors have a beta of -1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Summary

Oklo competitors beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

