RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on REI.UN
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Insider Transactions at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
In other news, Director Richard Dansereau bought 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is a support level?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.