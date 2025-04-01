RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.26 and a 52-week high of C$20.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Richard Dansereau bought 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.