Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $62.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as low as $38.84 and last traded at $40.97. Approximately 16,883,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,804,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $253,786.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $507,572.16. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $9,230,398.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,545.54. This trade represents a 97.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,955,655 shares of company stock valued at $143,072,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,613 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.