Roth Capital Predicts Reduced Earnings for Journey Medical

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Journey Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Journey Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Journey Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.10% and a negative net margin of 31.74%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Journey Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

DERM stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Journey Medical has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

In other Journey Medical news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 49,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $246,847.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,766.47. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,831 shares of company stock worth $536,622. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Journey Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Journey Medical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Journey Medical by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

