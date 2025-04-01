Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Ventum Financial increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WELL
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.