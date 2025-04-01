Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELLFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Ventum Financial increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

