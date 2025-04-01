Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Safehold worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at $110,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.75. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

