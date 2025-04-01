Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Safehold Stock Up 3.6 %

SAFE opened at $18.74 on Monday. Safehold has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Safehold by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

