Sei Investments Co. Acquires 731 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 204.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,928.06 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,881.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,872.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

