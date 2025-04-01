Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

HASI stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

