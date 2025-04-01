Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

NYSE HAL opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

