Sei Investments Co. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,277,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 115,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,112 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 93,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ
Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is a support level?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.