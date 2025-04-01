Sei Investments Co. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,277,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 115,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,112 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 93,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

