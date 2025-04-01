Sei Investments Co. Purchases 35,075 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 414,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 17,363.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 377,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $979.37 million, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

