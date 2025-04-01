Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,559 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Hillman Solutions worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 161,615 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

HLMN stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

