Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,934 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,169,000 after acquiring an additional 513,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,337,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after purchasing an additional 160,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.05 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.