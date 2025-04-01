Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,456 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 742,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,165,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

NYSE:FLR opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

