SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Westpark Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

NYSE:S opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,163.72. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $210,036.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,171.94. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

