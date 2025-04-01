Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells £71,292.13 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.03), for a total value of £71,292.13 ($92,108.70).

Serco Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136.20 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 196.40 ($2.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40.

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 16.67 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Serco Group plc will post 17.552759 earnings per share for the current year.

Serco Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.34. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Serco Group

