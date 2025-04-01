ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.11 and a 12-month high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

