Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Insider Madeleine Cosgrave Buys 40,000 Shares

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($65,633.07).

Shares of SHC stock opened at GBX 125.28 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.71. Shaftesbury Capital PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.30 ($2.02). The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 145.94%.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

