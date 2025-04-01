Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Insider Madeleine Cosgrave Buys 40,000 Shares

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($65,633.07).
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SHC stock opened at GBX 125.28 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.71. Shaftesbury Capital PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.30 ($2.02). The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.15.
Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.
Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.
