Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Grows By 28.3%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

