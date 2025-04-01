Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Expands By 28.1%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $1.64.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.