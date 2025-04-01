Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Expands By 28.1%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

