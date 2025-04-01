Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Drops By 23.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Color Star Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.45% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

