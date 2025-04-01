Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $654.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 130.69%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 397.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 31,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

