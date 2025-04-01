Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of SLP opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $492.66 million, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $678,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,381,623.44. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

