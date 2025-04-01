Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SDXAY

Sodexo Price Performance

Sodexo Company Profile

SDXAY stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $20.55.

(Get Free Report

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.