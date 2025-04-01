Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Critical Review

Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solar Integrated Roofing and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00 HighPeak Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00 HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 1.49 $215.87 million $0.67 18.90

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and HighPeak Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Solar Integrated Roofing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A HighPeak Energy 15.94% 14.83% 7.60%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

