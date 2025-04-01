Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.00 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
