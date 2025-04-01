Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Spok Price Performance

Spok stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. Spok has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spok will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 273.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Spok by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spok by 2,263.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Spok by 39.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

